Noida gets India's 1st tempered-glass manufacturing plant
India's first-ever tempered-glass manufacturing facility—set up by Optiemus Electronics and Corning Inc.—just opened in Noida.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a big step for making India more self-reliant in mobile phone parts, and it fits right into the country's push to become a global electronics hub (think: Made-in-India chips).
Plant to create 600 new jobs
With an initial ₹70 crore investment, the Noida plant will roll out 25 million tempered glass units each year and bring 600 new jobs to the area.
If all goes as planned, production could scale up to 200 million units annually with a much bigger investment—and create thousands more jobs.
The domestic market is already huge, so this move could help India go from importer to major supplier in the global scene.