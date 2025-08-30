Noida gets India's 1st tempered-glass manufacturing plant

Plant to create 600 new jobs

With an initial ₹70 crore investment, the Noida plant will roll out 25 million tempered glass units each year and bring 600 new jobs to the area.

If all goes as planned, production could scale up to 200 million units annually with a much bigger investment—and create thousands more jobs.

The domestic market is already huge, so this move could help India go from importer to major supplier in the global scene.