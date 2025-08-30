Next Article
MP: Biker shoots petrol pump worker over refusal to give fuel
A petrol pump employee in Madhya Pradesh was shot on Saturday after he refused to give fuel to two bikers who weren't wearing helmets, following an order by the district administration.
The incident happened at Savitri Lodhi Petrol Pump on the Bhind-Gwalior highway.
The worker, Tej Narayan Narwaria (55), was just doing his job when things escalated.
Police using CCTV footage to track down suspects
After being denied fuel, one of the bikers shot Narwaria in the hand and both fled the scene.
CCTV footage shows one with a pistol and another carrying a rifle, causing panic among staff.
Narwaria is now stable after treatment at hospitals in Bhind and Gwalior.
Police are using CCTV to track down the suspects and have launched a manhunt.