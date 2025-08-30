Operation Sindoor shows India's self-reliance in defense tech: Rajnath Singh

Singh on drone development, local innovation

Singh highlighted how Indian companies like Raphe mPhibr and DRDO built three key defense products used in Operation Sindoor—in just 14 months.

He pointed out India's rapid progress with drones, which are now crucial for tough missions.

With UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top defense officials present, Singh said these achievements show the government is serious about boosting local innovation and making India future-ready in modern warfare.