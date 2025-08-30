Operation Sindoor shows India's self-reliance in defense tech: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hailed Operation Sindoor—a May 2025 mission that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—as a big win for India's self-reliance in defense tech.
Speaking at the opening of Raphe mPhibr's new test facility in Noida, he called the operation a proud moment for the armed forces and a clear sign that India can handle security threats on its own.
Singh on drone development, local innovation
Singh highlighted how Indian companies like Raphe mPhibr and DRDO built three key defense products used in Operation Sindoor—in just 14 months.
He pointed out India's rapid progress with drones, which are now crucial for tough missions.
With UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top defense officials present, Singh said these achievements show the government is serious about boosting local innovation and making India future-ready in modern warfare.