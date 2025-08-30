Woman tries to self-immolate in rape case

Police charged Goel only with disturbing the peace

The woman accused Neeraj Goel, a local snacks factory owner, of raping her on the promise of marriage.

She claimed he's avoiding arrest because of anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High Court and alleged that local police are siding with him—ignoring her warnings she'd harm herself if nothing changed.

Instead of arresting Goel for rape, officers charged him only with disturbing the peace. DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari explained that Goel had obtained anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High Court, which is why he was charged with a breach of peace.