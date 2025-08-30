US, China won't detect Indian drones: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just announced that India's drones are now advanced enough that neither the US nor China will be able to detect them.
At an event in Noida, he shared, "Now when Indian drones fly, neither America nor China will be able to detect them."
This marks a big step for India's push toward self-reliant defense tech under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Drones' role in modern warfare
Singh explained that drones have gone from simple surveillance gadgets to essential tools in modern warfare—pointing to their role in the Russia-Ukraine war.
He emphasized how India is weaving drones into its military plans, especially for tough-to-reach areas, and gave a shoutout to young innovators making homegrown drone designs possible.
Drones as force multipliers
The minister also linked these advances to India's overall defense strength, mentioning Operation Sindoor's success with indigenous gear.
He described drones as force multipliers that boost India's strategic independence and highlighted ongoing progress in building homegrown aero-engines, while stealth tech advancements are part of India's broader defense developments.