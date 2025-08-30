US, China won't detect Indian drones: Rajnath Singh India Aug 30, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just announced that India's drones are now advanced enough that neither the US nor China will be able to detect them.

At an event in Noida, he shared, "Now when Indian drones fly, neither America nor China will be able to detect them."

This marks a big step for India's push toward self-reliant defense tech under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.