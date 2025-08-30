After 5 days, trains resume in Jammu

Extreme rain led to cancelation of 51 trains

The extreme rain—380mm by August 27—led to flash floods, landslides, and even a tragic loss of 34 lives near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Damaged tracks between Kathua and Udhampur forced the cancelation of 51 trains across the region.

To help stranded travelers, railway police and local authorities set up help desks at Jammu station, while Katra-Srinagar trains are still running as usual.