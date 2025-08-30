Next Article
After 5 days, trains resume in Jammu
After five days of train chaos caused by Jammu's heaviest rainfall in over a century, Northern Railways ran two special trains from Jammu station on Saturday to help clear the passenger jam.
The 3pm train to Dr Ambedkar Nagar took 674 people, while the 5pm Chhapra train had over 560 on board.
Extreme rain led to cancelation of 51 trains
The extreme rain—380mm by August 27—led to flash floods, landslides, and even a tragic loss of 34 lives near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
Damaged tracks between Kathua and Udhampur forced the cancelation of 51 trains across the region.
To help stranded travelers, railway police and local authorities set up help desks at Jammu station, while Katra-Srinagar trains are still running as usual.