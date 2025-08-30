Next Article
J&K Police attach property of Pakistan-based Hizbul terrorist
Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached the property of Mohd Azam, a Pakistan-based member of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen group.
The action happened in Poonch district on August 30, 2025, under legal provisions.
Azam—originally from Chapriyan village—has been wanted for several terror cases in Poonch and escaped to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after his alleged crimes.
Court declared Azam a proclaimed offender
After Azam fled, a court declared him a proclaimed offender.
Since he's still on the run, police seized his property following a court order.
Authorities say they're stepping up efforts to track him down.