J&K Police attach property of Pakistan-based Hizbul terrorist India Aug 30, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached the property of Mohd Azam, a Pakistan-based member of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen group.

The action happened in Poonch district on August 30, 2025, under legal provisions.

Azam—originally from Chapriyan village—has been wanted for several terror cases in Poonch and escaped to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after his alleged crimes.