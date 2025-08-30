Next Article
Notorious criminal shot dead by police in Pune
Lakhan alias Mahesh Popat Bhosale, a well-known criminal with a long rap sheet, was shot dead by police in Shikrapur, Pune on Saturday.
The police were trying to arrest him for recent armed robberies when he attacked an officer with a knife.
Officers fired back in self-defense, and the injured cop is now recovering.
Bhosale had 22 cases against him
Bhosale's partner-in-crime, Amol Kere, was arrested during the same operation.
Bhosale had 22 cases against him—including murder and robbery—across several districts and was out on bail at the time of the incident.
His body has been sent for post-mortem as police continue their investigation.