Delhi man kills wife, mother-in-law over birthday gift argument
A birthday party in Delhi's Rohini area took a heartbreaking turn when a family argument over gifts led to the deaths of Priya Sehgal and her mother.
Police say Priya's husband, Yogesh Sehgal, allegedly stabbed both women with scissors on Saturday morning, just days after their son's 15th birthday.
Man arrested while trying to leave kids at shelter home
Priya's brother discovered the scene and quickly called police after spotting blood at the entrance.
Yogesh was arrested later that day while trying to leave his children at a shelter home.
Their two kids weren't home during the incident. Police believe ongoing domestic tensions played a big role in what happened, and they've collected evidence for further investigation.