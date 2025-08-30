Next Article
Telangana: Farmer slapped by cop during protest over fertilizer shortage
A video from Narayanpet, Telangana, shows a police Sub-Inspector slapping a farmer during a heated protest over urea shortages at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Tileru.
The farmers had gathered to demand more fertilizer, and things escalated when police tried to manage the crowd.
Farmers upset over treatment, accuse police of using force
Farmers are upset, accusing the police of using unnecessary force and criticizing the state government for not ensuring enough fertilizer.
Police say the slap was "unintentional," but this has only fueled frustration about how farmers are treated.
Earlier in 2025, similar incidents—like an officer suspended in Nirmal and backlash over handcuffing farmers—have kept tensions high.