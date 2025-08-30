Telangana: Farmer slapped by cop during protest over fertilizer shortage

Farmers upset over treatment, accuse police of using force

Farmers are upset, accusing the police of using unnecessary force and criticizing the state government for not ensuring enough fertilizer.

Police say the slap was "unintentional," but this has only fueled frustration about how farmers are treated.

Earlier in 2025, similar incidents—like an officer suspended in Nirmal and backlash over handcuffing farmers—have kept tensions high.