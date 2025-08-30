Kerala to soon legalize renting out farmland

Why it matters

This change could really help tenant farmers (who already grow over a third of Kerala's veggies) get easier access to loans and crop insurance.

Landowners—like elderly folks or those working abroad—can now safely lease out their unused plots.

It's also part of a bigger national push since the NITI Aayog Model Land Leasing Act discussions in 2016, all aiming for smarter, fairer use of farmland across India.