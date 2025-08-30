Sikkim-bound NH10 closed due to landslides in north Bengal

Teesta river close to flood levels

The India Meteorological Department put Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on orange alert for more rain, though things should ease from September 1.

Meanwhile, the Teesta river keeps flirting with flood levels, threatening low-lying areas.

Earlier this month, a tunnel collapse in Kalimpong—caused by heavy rain—halted work on the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project, highlighting how tough monsoon season can be for local infrastructure.