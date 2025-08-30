Next Article
Sikkim-bound NH10 closed due to landslides in north Bengal
Heavy rains in north Bengal caused landslides on Friday night (August 29, 2025), closing National Highway 10—the main route between Sikkim and West Bengal.
Daily life in the hill towns took a hit, but officials say no one was hurt and clean-up crews are already working to reopen the road soon.
Teesta river close to flood levels
The India Meteorological Department put Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on orange alert for more rain, though things should ease from September 1.
Meanwhile, the Teesta river keeps flirting with flood levels, threatening low-lying areas.
Earlier this month, a tunnel collapse in Kalimpong—caused by heavy rain—halted work on the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project, highlighting how tough monsoon season can be for local infrastructure.