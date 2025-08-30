Explainer: Why dowry deaths continue to plague India

Legal battle

Even though dowry has been illegal since 1961 and tough laws like IPC Section 498A have been around since the '80s, the problem hasn't gone away.

Each year about 6,000 cases are reported but fewer than two percent end in convictions.

Many cases drag on for months, and sometimes years, as families argue that gifts were given willingly—not as dowry—making it tough for victims' families to get justice.