Next Article
Explainer: Why dowry deaths continue to plague India
In 2022, India saw 6,450 dowry deaths—most cases came from Uttar Pradesh, with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal together making up nearly 70% of these tragedies.
These deaths often happen because of relentless pressure or abuse over dowry demands.
Legal battle
Even though dowry has been illegal since 1961 and tough laws like IPC Section 498A have been around since the '80s, the problem hasn't gone away.
Each year about 6,000 cases are reported but fewer than two percent end in convictions.
Many cases drag on for months, and sometimes years, as families argue that gifts were given willingly—not as dowry—making it tough for victims' families to get justice.