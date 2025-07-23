Next Article
Bull, boy stranded in flooded river; army chopper rescues them
A nine-year-old boy got stranded on a rock in the middle of a flooded Rajouri River after heavy rain hit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
With water rising fast—and even a bull stuck nearby—things looked pretty grim.
How the rescue operation unfolded
Local police, SDRF, civilian divers, and the Indian Army teamed up for a tricky rescue.
The Army brought in a helicopter to airlift the boy because the river currents were just too dangerous.
Both the boy and the bull made it out safely. District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma acknowledged the rescue efforts.
After being rescued, the boy was taken to safety and is now under medical observation.
This whole episode is a reminder of how quick teamwork can save lives during sudden disasters like this.