'Bunty and Babli' siblings arrested for stealing gold chains

Siblings come from a family with a criminal background

The siblings were tracked down using CCTV footage from over 50 cameras, leading to their arrest in Saket.

Police recovered four gold chains and the scooter used in the crimes.

Both reportedly struggle with drug addiction and come from a family with a criminal background—their father was linked to the Thak-Thak gang involved in a major robbery back in 2018.

The investigation is still ongoing as police look for more stolen jewelry and possible other cases.