India aims to handle 1-third of global seaborne trade by 2047 India Oct 28, 2025

India just set a bold target: by 2047, it hopes to handle one-third of all global seaborne trade—up from about 10% today.

Announcing the plan at India Maritime Week 2025, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India currently handles about 10% of seaborne trade, and our goal is to triple it by 2047."

The government is backing this up with massive investments and new mega ports.