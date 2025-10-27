Himachal Pradesh loses ₹46,000cr to climate change in 5 years India Oct 27, 2025

Himachal Pradesh has taken a major hit from climate change, losing ₹46,000 crore to natural disasters since 2022.

The latest Human Development Report shows nearly 1,700 lives lost during the last five monsoons.

Temperatures have already risen by 1.5°C since 1901 and could climb another 2-3°C by the 2050s.

Glaciers are shrinking fast, and glacial lakes in the Sutlej basin have almost doubled in just four years—raising flood risks, especially in districts like Kullu and Kinnaur.