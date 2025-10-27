Himachal Pradesh loses ₹46,000cr to climate change in 5 years
Himachal Pradesh has taken a major hit from climate change, losing ₹46,000 crore to natural disasters since 2022.
The latest Human Development Report shows nearly 1,700 lives lost during the last five monsoons.
Temperatures have already risen by 1.5°C since 1901 and could climb another 2-3°C by the 2050s.
Glaciers are shrinking fast, and glacial lakes in the Sutlej basin have almost doubled in just four years—raising flood risks, especially in districts like Kullu and Kinnaur.
Water scarcity, forest fires
Water scarcity is forcing some villages to empty out as about 70% of traditional water sources dry up or weaken.
Forest fires are getting worse too, tripling from under 900 incidents two years ago to over 2,500 this year.
Still, Himachal's Human Development Index stands at a strong 0.78 (above India's average), and new government schemes are backing e-taxis and solar projects to help communities adapt.
UNDP's report
The UNDP is calling this report a first for India—linking climate impacts directly with development data—and says urgent action is needed at every level.
The big takeaway: tackling climate change isn't just about saving nature; it's about protecting people's lives and futures right now in Himachal Pradesh.