Rajasthan IT official, wife booked for 'fake salary bribes'

Probe on after petition in HC

Dixit allegedly used his influence to help these firms win government IT contracts and got them to pay his wife as a "salary" in return—essentially disguising bribes as wages.

He's said to have faked her attendance and work reports too.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) began investigating after a petition reached the Rajasthan High Court this year.

A formal case was filed recently naming Dixit, Poonam, and others for criminal conspiracy under anti-corruption laws.

The ACB is now digging into financial records and company documents; those involved are likely to be called in soon as the probe continues.