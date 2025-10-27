Modi to host grand 150th Patel birthday bash in India

Sixteen central armed forces contingents—think BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB—and police from states like Jammu & Kashmir and Assam are marching in. Medal-winning heroes from Operation Sindoor and Shaurya Chakra awardees will join too. Expect fly-pasts by the Air Force's Suryakiran team, a motorcycle stunt show by Assam Police, women-led rifle drills from CRPF and Gujarat Police, plus 10 colorful tableaux showing off India's culture.

A national cyclothon will mark the end of celebrations

After the parade fun wraps up, Bharat Parv takes over from November 1-15, 2024 with food stalls, craft markets and cultural shows from all over India.

It all ends with a huge national cyclothon on November 17, 2024—about 5,000 people are expected to ride together.