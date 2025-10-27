Modi to host grand 150th Patel birthday bash in India
On October 31, 2024, India is hosting a massive celebration at the Statue of Unity for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birthday.
Prime Minister Modi will be there as the spotlight turns to a Republic Day-style parade, aerial shows, and performances—all about India's unity and diversity.
Here's what to expect at the parade
Sixteen central armed forces contingents—think BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB—and police from states like Jammu & Kashmir and Assam are marching in.
Medal-winning heroes from Operation Sindoor and Shaurya Chakra awardees will join too.
Expect fly-pasts by the Air Force's Suryakiran team, a motorcycle stunt show by Assam Police, women-led rifle drills from CRPF and Gujarat Police, plus 10 colorful tableaux showing off India's culture.
A national cyclothon will mark the end of celebrations
After the parade fun wraps up, Bharat Parv takes over from November 1-15, 2024 with food stalls, craft markets and cultural shows from all over India.
It all ends with a huge national cyclothon on November 17, 2024—about 5,000 people are expected to ride together.