Cyclone Montha intensifies; red alert issued in 7 AP districts
Cyclone Montha is gearing up to make landfall near Kakinada on October 28, bringing severe weather along the Andhra coast.
Heavy rain has already hit Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Srikakulam, prompting the IMD to issue red alerts for seven coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and orange alerts for several districts in neighboring states.
Odisha, Tamil Nadu on high alert
Expect strong winds over 90km/h, heavy downpours, and possible flooding.
Odisha is bracing for intense rain too—schools are closed in eight districts as a precaution.
There's a real risk of power cuts and crop damage, so officials are evacuating people from vulnerable spots and asking fishermen to stay safe onshore.
Trains are canceled in some areas while disaster teams work round the clock to keep everyone safe.