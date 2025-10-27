Cyclone Montha intensifies; red alert issued in 7 AP districts

Odisha, Tamil Nadu on high alert

Expect strong winds over 90km/h, heavy downpours, and possible flooding.

Odisha is bracing for intense rain too—schools are closed in eight districts as a precaution.

There's a real risk of power cuts and crop damage, so officials are evacuating people from vulnerable spots and asking fishermen to stay safe onshore.

Trains are canceled in some areas while disaster teams work round the clock to keep everyone safe.