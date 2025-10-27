5 women arrested for smuggling marijuana worth ₹10.5cr at airport

Women were offered ₹15,000-₹25,000 per trip as incentive

The women were reportedly offered ₹15,000-₹25,000 per trip as incentive for carrying the drugs.

Three were caught with 6.4kg of marijuana on October 26; two more were found with another 3.9kg the next day.

Customs acted on specific intelligence for the Sunday case and confirmed during questioning that all five knew about the operation.

Authorities are now searching for the Mumbai-based handler behind this network, while the women face serious charges under drug laws that carry strict penalties.