Delhi University student lies about acid attack to settle scores
India
A 20-year-old Delhi University student claimed she was attacked with acid near Laxmi Bai College on October 26, 2025, naming three men as suspects.
But police quickly found holes in her story—CCTV footage showed no attackers, call records proved the accused were elsewhere, and forensic tests found only toilet cleaner, not acid.
Why the girl faked such serious accusations
On October 27, the student's father was detained after being accused of rape by one of the accused's wives.
During questioning, he admitted he made up the acid attack to get back at the accused's family over ongoing disputes.
The main suspect also had a solid alibi and a past acid attack case from 2018 adds more confusion.
Now, police are digging into why such serious accusations were faked in the first place.