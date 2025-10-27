Chhattisgarh man kills ex for breaking up, sets body on fire India Oct 27, 2025

In Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh, 25-year-old Salik Ram Paikara was arrested for allegedly murdering his former girlfriend, Tejaswini Patel (26), after she ended their relationship.

On the night of October 24-25, Paikara reportedly stabbed and beat Patel to death with a wooden stick.

He then dragged her body to a fodder heap and set it on fire in an attempt to hide what he'd done.