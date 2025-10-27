Next Article
Chhattisgarh man kills ex for breaking up, sets body on fire
India
In Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh, 25-year-old Salik Ram Paikara was arrested for allegedly murdering his former girlfriend, Tejaswini Patel (26), after she ended their relationship.
On the night of October 24-25, Paikara reportedly stabbed and beat Patel to death with a wooden stick.
He then dragged her body to a fodder heap and set it on fire in an attempt to hide what he'd done.
Man created 19 fake Instagram accounts to stalk ex
Police discovered Patel's charred body on October 25 and quickly launched an investigation.
Witness statements pointed to Paikara, who had pressured Patel into meeting him that night.
Authorities also found he'd created 19 fake Instagram accounts using female names, which he used to communicate with strangers.
As of October 27, the case is still ongoing.