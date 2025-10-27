Next Article
Cyclone Montha approaches; Tamil Nadu schools shut
India
Cyclone Montha is closing in on north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with heavy rain and strong winds expected on October 27-28.
Schools in several districts are closed as a precaution.
IMD warns of heavy rainfall
Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are on orange alert for downpours and thunderstorms; Coimbatore and Puducherry have a yellow alert.
The IMD says the cyclone could get stronger—possibly reaching wind speeds of 100km/h—before making landfall between Machilipatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
Local authorities are keeping an eye on things, especially in low-lying areas where waterlogging could happen, so folks are being advised to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.