Cyclone Montha approaches; Tamil Nadu schools shut

IMD warns of heavy rainfall

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are on orange alert for downpours and thunderstorms; Coimbatore and Puducherry have a yellow alert.

The IMD says the cyclone could get stronger—possibly reaching wind speeds of 100km/h—before making landfall between Machilipatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Local authorities are keeping an eye on things, especially in low-lying areas where waterlogging could happen, so folks are being advised to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.