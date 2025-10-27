Cyclone Montha to hit AP on Oct 28; red alert Odisha

About 32,000 people are being moved from flood- and landslide-prone zones into shelters as of late October 27. Pregnant women close to delivery are being cared for at health centers. Schools and Anganwadi centers in affected districts will stay closed until October 30. Over 5,000 disaster response staff are on the ground with rescue gear.

Train services affected in the region

East Coast Railway has canceled 32 trains and diverted three more in the region.

Water is being released from major dams to help prevent flooding.

The Coast Guard is ready for helicopter rescues if needed as wind speeds could reach up to 110km/h along with heavy rainfall over the next couple of days.