President Murmu celebrates Chhath Puja at Rashtrapati Bhavan India Oct 27, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu took part in Chhath Puja festivities at the President's Estate in New Delhi this week.

She joined the traditional Arghya ritual, offering water to the setting sun and wishing for everyone's well-being.

The festival, which begins four days after Diwali and culminates on the sixth day, honors the Sun God Surya and Goddess Chhathi Maiya.