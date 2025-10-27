President Murmu celebrates Chhath Puja at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu took part in Chhath Puja festivities at the President's Estate in New Delhi this week.
She joined the traditional Arghya ritual, offering water to the setting sun and wishing for everyone's well-being.
The festival, which begins four days after Diwali and culminates on the sixth day, honors the Sun God Surya and Goddess Chhathi Maiya.
Significance and rituals of Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival popular in eastern India, Nepal, and among Indian communities worldwide.
It's all about gratitude—devotees fast, take ritual baths, and offer thanks to the sun for its life-giving energy.
The rituals are simple but meaningful: no idols, just prayers by water bodies as people seek health and prosperity.
President's participation shows festival's importance
What sets Chhath Puja apart is its focus on nature—no fireworks or idols here. It's about connecting with the environment and practicing spiritual discipline.
By joining in at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu participated in these traditions, demonstrating their continued relevance from India's highest office.