Cyclone 'Montha' intensifies; landfall begins near Andhra coast

Landfall of Cyclone "Montha" has begun near the Andhra Pradesh coast, with coastal districts experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds. The cyclone, which means "fragrant flower," is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning. It was located about 560km off Visakhapatnam on Monday evening and is likely to cross the coast near Kakinada on October 28.

Preparedness measures Authorities on high alert as cyclone nears Authorities are on high alert as Cyclone "Montha" approaches. NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha told PTI that all departments are working in coordination with 180 rehabilitation centers prepared and 24 drones deployed for continuous weather monitoring. Vijayawada Police Commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu was also quoted as confirming that officers were deployed across each ward secretariat and a control room was set up to monitor the situation.

District impact Heavy rainfall recorded in Chittoor district In Chittoor district's Nagari constituency, moderate to heavy rainfall has been recorded for four days. Floodwaters from the Kushasthali river have cut off road connectivity, prompting officials to halt traffic between Nagari town and rural areas. In the Kakinada district, rough sea conditions at the Uppada coast led to fears of coastal erosion. Police evacuated residents from several villages as a precautionary measure against rising sea levels.