Cyclone Montha intensifies; landfall expected near Kakinada tomorrow
India
Cyclone Montha is rolling in toward Andhra Pradesh, with landfall expected near Kakinada on October 28.
The IMD says winds could reach up to 110km/h, prompting red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in seven coastal districts.
Odisha and Tamil Nadu are also bracing for heavy rain and strong winds.
Precautionary measures in place
Evacuations are underway, and disaster teams are already in place to keep people safe.
Trains around Visakhapatnam have been canceled for the day, and fishermen have been told to stay ashore.
These steps help prevent injuries, flooding, and power outages while everyone waits for the storm to pass.