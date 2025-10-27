Delhi's 1st citywide cloud seeding experiment to begin tomorrow

IIT Kanpur is leading the project

IIT Kanpur is leading the project, with the India Meteorological Department in coordination.

While even a short rain can help wash away pollutants, winter clouds in Delhi rarely offer good conditions—data shows it's less than 3% of the time.

Still, if this ₹3.21 crore pilot works, it could inspire similar efforts elsewhere.

Experts remind us that real progress on air quality needs bigger moves like cutting emissions and better cooperation between states.