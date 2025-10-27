Delhi's 1st citywide cloud seeding experiment to begin tomorrow
Delhi is gearing up for its first-ever citywide cloud seeding experiment between October 28-30, hoping to trigger artificial rain and clear out the usual spike in air pollution after Diwali.
A specially equipped aircraft will release tiny particles like silver iodide and salt into moisture-heavy clouds over northern Delhi—if the weather cooperates.
IIT Kanpur is leading the project, with the India Meteorological Department in coordination.
While even a short rain can help wash away pollutants, winter clouds in Delhi rarely offer good conditions—data shows it's less than 3% of the time.
Still, if this ₹3.21 crore pilot works, it could inspire similar efforts elsewhere.
Experts remind us that real progress on air quality needs bigger moves like cutting emissions and better cooperation between states.