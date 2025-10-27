Cyclone Montha intensifies; Andhra Pradesh CM orders evacuation

Naidu wants relief centers ready with good food and medical help

Naidu wants relief centers ready with good food and medical help, and he's put officers in charge to keep things smooth.

He also pushed for real-time monitoring of the situation and extra care for tanks and canals.

Schools are closed in affected districts, drainage is being checked to avoid flooding, and teams are working to prevent landslides—especially around Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, and Visakhapatnam.

The goal: keep everyone safe and minimize damage as the cyclone approaches.