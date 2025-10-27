Centre approves ₹15,095cr plan to buy moong, urad, tur, soyabean

What's the bigger picture here?

This move is meant to keep farmers' incomes steady and cut India's reliance on imports for essential foods.

In Madhya Pradesh—where soybean prices are 27% under MSP—farmers will get paid the difference through PM-AASHA instead of direct crop buying.

Still, some states are seeing delays in getting this help on the ground.

The big picture: it's all part of India's push for self-reliance in food production and making sure farming stays sustainable for the future.