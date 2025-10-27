Centre approves ₹15,095cr plan to buy moong, urad, tur, soyabean
The government just greenlit a ₹15,095 crore plan to buy moong, urad, tur, and soybeans from farmers for the kharif 2025-26 season.
The goal? To help farmers get fair prices when mandi rates are falling way below the official Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Procurement will happen directly in Telangana, Odisha, and Maharashtra.
What's the bigger picture here?
This move is meant to keep farmers' incomes steady and cut India's reliance on imports for essential foods.
In Madhya Pradesh—where soybean prices are 27% under MSP—farmers will get paid the difference through PM-AASHA instead of direct crop buying.
Still, some states are seeing delays in getting this help on the ground.
The big picture: it's all part of India's push for self-reliance in food production and making sure farming stays sustainable for the future.