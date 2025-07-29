Next Article
CA uses helium gas to die by suicide
Dheeraj Kansal, a 25-year-old chartered accountant, was found dead by suicide in a New Delhi hotel on Tuesday.
He reportedly used helium gas and left a note sharing that he'd struggled with loneliness since his father's passing years ago and his mother's remarriage.
Family took care of arrangements, no foul play
Hotel staff got worried when Dheeraj didn't come out of his room for a long time, so they called the police.
Inside, officers found a helium cylinder and plastic pipes.
Dheeraj had also posted a farewell on social media making it clear no one else was to blame.
His family later took care of the arrangements, and police confirmed there was no foul play involved.