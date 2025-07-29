No world leader asked India to stop Pakistan ops: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament that after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, no world leader asked India to hold back its response against terror camps in Pakistan.
"No leader anywhere in the world asked India to stop its operation," he shared, emphasizing that the military had complete freedom for action.
Operation Sindoor launched in response to Pahalgam attack
Operation Sindoor was launched as a direct answer to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians.
On May 7-8, Indian forces hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir using homegrown drones and missiles alongside Israeli tech.
The strikes focused only on terror infrastructure—no military targets were involved—and showcased India's push for self-reliance in defense.
Pakistan tried hitting back with missile, drone attacks
Pakistan tried hitting back with missile and drone attacks on Indian bases, but these were intercepted by India's air defense systems.
The whole episode highlighted both India's upgraded military capabilities and its resolve against terrorism.