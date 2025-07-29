Next Article
Only 3 UN nations backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that during Operation Sindoor—a military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—just three out of 193 UN countries supported Pakistan.
Speaking in Parliament, he highlighted that India received strong backing from major global players like the Quad, BRICS, France, Russia, and Germany.
Turkey, China, Azerbaijan were only countries supporting Pakistan
While Modi didn't name them directly, his comments pointed to China, Turkey, and Azerbaijan as the only countries siding with Pakistan.
This underlines how isolated Pakistan was internationally on this issue and how much support India had against terrorism.