'Bharat ayega aur maar kar jayega': PM on Pakistan strike India Jul 29, 2025

After the April 22 Pahalgam attack, PM Modi told Parliament that India hit back fast—Operation Sindoor was launched and wrapped up in just 22 minutes.

He summed up the new approach with, "Bharat ayega aur maar kar jayega" (India will come, strike and leave), showing a clear break from old policies of waiting to respond.