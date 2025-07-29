Next Article
'Bharat ayega aur maar kar jayega': PM on Pakistan strike
After the April 22 Pahalgam attack, PM Modi told Parliament that India hit back fast—Operation Sindoor was launched and wrapped up in just 22 minutes.
He summed up the new approach with, "Bharat ayega aur maar kar jayega" (India will come, strike and leave), showing a clear break from old policies of waiting to respond.
India used homegrown drones and missiles for precise strikes
Indian forces targeted terror camps in Pakistan's Bahawalpur and Muridke using homegrown drones and missiles for precise strikes.
Even with nuclear threats from across the border, India managed to seriously damage key enemy airbases.
Modi credited this success to letting military leaders take charge, saying it sends a strong message: India won't hesitate to act swiftly when needed.