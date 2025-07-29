Man attacked by ex-wife's relatives during baraat

Adil in critical condition

The attackers also fired shots in the air to scare guests and damaged four vehicles.

The assault is tied to an ongoing alimony dispute and previous domestic violence allegations against Adil—he was arrested earlier this year after complaints from his ex-wife.

All injured were hospitalized, with Adil now in critical condition needing surgery.

Police have filed an FIR for assault, rioting, and use of illegal weapons; several suspects are still on the run as the investigation continues.