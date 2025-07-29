Operation Sindoor: How India hit back after Pahalgam attack
After the tragic Pahalgam attack on April 22 that took 26 lives, India decided it was time for a strong answer.
PM Modi promised action, and despite nuclear threats from Pakistan, India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6 and the morning of May 7.
In a swift, planned move, Indian forces destroyed multiple terror camps across the border.
The operation and its significance
This wasn't just another operation—it marked the first time India struck deep into areas previously untouched by its forces.
Lasting just 22 minutes, it sent a clear message: acts of terrorism won't go unpunished.
As Modi put it in Parliament, India prefers peace but will not hesitate to act decisively if provoked.
The operation is now seen as a significant change in strategy in how India handles security threats.