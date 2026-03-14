Can we move oil by road if Strait of Hormuz

Goenka's idea and the response

Goenka's idea? Unload oil before it reaches the strait, move it overland by truck to another port, then reload it onto ships.

While creative, many pointed out how tough this would be: just one large tanker carries around 2 million barrels of oil, so moving that much by road isn't easy.

Some pipelines in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates already bypass the strait, but they can only carry a portion of the oil that normally transits the waterway.

The whole conversation highlights just how much we rely on this single route for energy worldwide.