Canadian woman alleges sexual harassment at Bengaluru hotel spa
India
A Canadian woman alleges she was harassed by a therapist at the Radisson Hotel spa in Bengaluru during a massage.
She claims the therapist opened the door while she was semi-nude, leaving her feeling distressed and humiliated.
Case registered, probe on
After telling hotel management, she got a partial refund but was asked not to take things further. Unhappy with their response, she filed a police complaint later.
Police have now registered a case based on her complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation.
The hotel hasn't commented yet since the matter is under police probe.