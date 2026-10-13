Cancer-causing chromium 1,000× the limit found near Nashik Kumbh site 

The findings were reported on October 8 by South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), which said the contamination was likely linked to industrial activities in the Ambad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, including electroplating, metal finishing and paint manufacturing.

The findings have raised fears of industrial pollution spreading into a river that will see a massive influx of devotees during the Kumbh Mela. The festival revolves around ritual bathing in the Godavari.