Cancer-causing chromium 1,000× the limit found near Nashik Kumbh site
What's the story
Ahead of the Kumbh Mela in 2027, a laboratory report has revealed alarming levels of chromium in water samples near Nashik's Ambad industrial area. The total chromium was found to be at 50.5mg/liter, including a staggering 50.3mg/liter of hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen. This is over 1,000 times the Bureau of Indian Standards's permissible limit for drinking water, which stands at just 0.05mg/liter. The samples were taken from the Nandini river system, which merges into the Godavari.
Environmental impact
Findings were reported on October 8
The findings were reported on October 8 by South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), which said the contamination was likely linked to industrial activities in the Ambad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, including electroplating, metal finishing and paint manufacturing.
The findings have raised fears of industrial pollution spreading into a river that will see a massive influx of devotees during the Kumbh Mela. The festival revolves around ritual bathing in the Godavari.
Health concerns
State minister Girish Mahajan visited Ambad
State minister Girish Mahajan visited Ambad on Thursday after learning about these findings and discussed them with Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde.
According to the Indian Express, an official from Munde's office stated that she directed Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officers to take prompt and necessary action against industries found to be polluting the area.
Pollution sources
Two women in affected settlement reported miscarriages
Nashik-based environmental activist Rajesh Pandit, who has been raising the alarm over this issue for years, said several residential borewells in Ambad were supplying yellow water, with residents complaining of skin problems and other illnesses due to exposure to polluted water.
Two women in the affected settlement also reported miscarriages, he said.
"Because of the low and inconsistent water supply from....Nashik Municipal Corporation, families are forced to depend on this water for bathing, washing clothes and cleaning utensils," Pandit said.
Urgent measures
Contaminated water flows into drainage channel
Hexavalent chromium, or chromium-6, is a toxic chemical used in various industrial processes. It can enter the environment through poorly treated wastewater.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies chromium-6 compounds as carcinogenic to humans, with evidence linking inhalation exposure to cancer.
While evidence for cancer risk from drinking water exposure remains limited, animal studies have shown tumors following oral exposure.
Testing and transparency
SANDRP demands immediate testing of river water
SANDRP reported that residents had experienced rashes, blisters, and slow-healing skin lesions after contact with polluted water.
The contamination is especially concerning as Nashik prepares for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which will attract large crowds of pilgrims.
SANDRP has called for immediate testing of the Nandini tributary and Godavari downstream of the contamination point.
They also demanded alternative water supplies for affected families, medical screening, public disclosure of water-testing results, and inspections of industries in the Ambad MIDC area.