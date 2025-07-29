Next Article
Can't summon lawyers for client advice: SC
The Supreme Court has made it clear: lawyers can't be called in by investigative agencies just because they advised clients who are under investigation.
The judges said lawyer-client talks are private and protected, so simply doing your job as a lawyer isn't grounds for a summons.
ED agreed that only top officials should approve calling in lawyers
This decision protects the right to honest legal help without fear—something bar associations fought hard for, saying random summons make lawyers afraid to take on tough cases.
Even the Enforcement Directorate agreed that only top officials should approve calling in lawyers.
The court's move helps keep legal advice safe and fair, making sure investigations don't cross the line into harassment.