Teacher booked for inappropriate chats with minor student in Navi Mumbai
A Navi Mumbai private school teacher, 35, has been booked after a student's father reported her for having inappropriate chats with his minor son on Instagram between July 27 and 28.
The FIR was filed soon after the father noticed the messages.
Case registered under POCSO Act
The complaint also says the teacher wore inappropriate clothes during these chats.
Police have registered the case under the POCSO Act, which protects kids from sexual harassment, and are currently investigating to make sure all legal steps are followed.