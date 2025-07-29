AI cameras clicked nearly 10L traffic rule violations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh's new AI-powered traffic systems have sent fines soaring—2024 saw nearly 10 lakh challans, a huge leap from just under 2 lakh in 2020.
The tech-heavy Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) are behind most of these tickets, changing how the city handles rule-breakers.
Over ₹221 crore in fines issued in 5 years
Over ₹221 crore in fines have been issued in five years, with more than half already collected.
But not everyone's convinced this is fair—MP Manish Tewari has questioned if so many penalties make sense after AI came in.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai says there's now a manual check for minor offenses to keep things balanced.
Meanwhile, nearby Mohali and Panchkula are also jumping on the AI bandwagon for traffic enforcement, showing this trend is catching on fast across the region.