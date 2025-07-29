AI cameras clicked nearly 10L traffic rule violations in Chandigarh

Over ₹221 crore in fines issued in 5 years

Over ₹221 crore in fines have been issued in five years, with more than half already collected.

But not everyone's convinced this is fair—MP Manish Tewari has questioned if so many penalties make sense after AI came in.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai says there's now a manual check for minor offenses to keep things balanced.

Meanwhile, nearby Mohali and Panchkula are also jumping on the AI bandwagon for traffic enforcement, showing this trend is catching on fast across the region.