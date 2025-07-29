Next Article
Day in news: Parliament row, Ahaan Panday's film trends
Big day in Parliament: Home Minister Amit Shah called out Congress for opposing Operation Sindoor.
Things got even more heated when Assam's Chief Minister accused a Congress MP of being "pro-Pakistan"—Congress quickly shot back.
Meanwhile, Malaysia denied entry to 10 Indians at the airport over "suspicious travel histories," despite the usual visa-free deal.
In pictures: Aneet Padda jamming to 'Kaise Hua'
In security news, Shah also highlighted Operation Mahadev—this led to three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack being killed after a series of attacks on Indian forces.
On a lighter note, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara is trending hard; fans especially loved seeing Padda jamming to "Kaise Hua" with friends—a video that's now everywhere online.