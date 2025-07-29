Delhi-Dehradun travel to reduce to 2.5 hours by October 2025
Big news for road-trippers: the upcoming Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will cut the drive between Delhi and Uttarakhand from over six hours to just about two to two and a half hours by October 2025.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared that the first phase opens in August 2025, with smooth rides at up to 100km/h making weekend getaways way easier.
Expressway to have green corridor all the way to Saharanpur
The expressway is coming in four phases, including a 32km elevated stretch in Delhi and a green corridor all the way to Saharanpur.
There'll be special underpasses for wildlife, plus your first 18km from Akshardham to Loni are toll-free.
With a price tag of ₹12,000 crore, it's set to boost eco-tourism and make travel between these cities faster and greener.
As Gadkari indicated, this project shows their dedication toward improving connectivity and reducing travel time.