Delhi-Dehradun travel to reduce to 2.5 hours by October 2025

Expressway to have green corridor all the way to Saharanpur

The expressway is coming in four phases, including a 32km elevated stretch in Delhi and a green corridor all the way to Saharanpur.

There'll be special underpasses for wildlife, plus your first 18km from Akshardham to Loni are toll-free.

With a price tag of ₹12,000 crore, it's set to boost eco-tourism and make travel between these cities faster and greener.

As Gadkari indicated, this project shows their dedication toward improving connectivity and reducing travel time.