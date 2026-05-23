Captive Thrissur elephant Sivam Lakshmi Ayyappan rampages nearly 90 minutes
On Saturday morning in Thrissur, a captive elephant named Sivam Lakshmi Ayyappan broke free while bathing near Paramekkavu Temple and went on a wild rampage.
For nearly 90 minutes, the elephant damaged vehicles and property across busy city streets before an elephant squad finally managed to calm it down.
Vehicles smashed, photographers attacked spark protests
The runaway elephant tore through central areas like Town Hall and North Bus Stand, smashing cars, bikes, walls, and even flipping a car with a woman trapped inside, and she was rescued safely.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, though the elephant sustained injuries, and property losses were significant.
The incident has sparked protests after news photographers covering the chaos were reportedly attacked and raised big questions about how captive elephants are handled in Kerala.