Captive Thrissur elephant Sivam Lakshmi Ayyappan rampages nearly 90 minutes

Vehicles smashed, photographers attacked spark protests

The runaway elephant tore through central areas like Town Hall and North Bus Stand, smashing cars, bikes, walls, and even flipping a car with a woman trapped inside, and she was rescued safely.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, though the elephant sustained injuries, and property losses were significant.

The incident has sparked protests after news photographers covering the chaos were reportedly attacked and raised big questions about how captive elephants are handled in Kerala.