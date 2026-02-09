CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2026: Dates announced

Important exam instructions

If you fail one or two subjects, you'll get another shot in a second exam as a compartment candidate—but if you miss out on three or more, you'll have to wait until next year.

Internal assessments now stretch over two years and your attendance matters for eligibility.

Also, make sure to answer Science and Social Science questions exactly as instructed—straying from the format could mean losing marks.

Private candidates can only take exams in registered subjects starting this year.