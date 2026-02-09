CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2026: Dates announced
CBSE has announced that the 2026 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 17.
For Class 10, there's a main exam window from February 17 to March 9, plus an optional improvement exam between May 15 and June 1 for up to three subjects.
These changes are part of the NEP 2020 reforms aimed at giving students more flexibility.
Important exam instructions
If you fail one or two subjects, you'll get another shot in a second exam as a compartment candidate—but if you miss out on three or more, you'll have to wait until next year.
Internal assessments now stretch over two years and your attendance matters for eligibility.
Also, make sure to answer Science and Social Science questions exactly as instructed—straying from the format could mean losing marks.
Private candidates can only take exams in registered subjects starting this year.