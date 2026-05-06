CBSE issues Class 10 admit cards, download at cbse.gov.in

CBSE: arrive by 10:00am no gadgets

Be sure to reach your center by 10:00am. Latecomers aren't allowed in.

Don't forget your school uniform, ID card, and admit card. Only bring approved stationery; leave phones and gadgets at home.

Also, CBSE is serious about not sharing any exam stuff or rumors on WhatsApp or YouTube. Breaking rules could mean trouble.

For updates, keep an eye on the official CBSE site.