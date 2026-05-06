CBSE issues Class 10 admit cards, download at cbse.gov.in
India
CBSE has dropped the admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 board exams, happening from May 15-21, 2026.
You can grab your hall ticket by logging in at cbse.gov.in.
All exams run from 10:30am to 1:30pm so set those alarms!
CBSE: arrive by 10:00am no gadgets
Be sure to reach your center by 10:00am. Latecomers aren't allowed in.
Don't forget your school uniform, ID card, and admit card. Only bring approved stationery; leave phones and gadgets at home.
Also, CBSE is serious about not sharing any exam stuff or rumors on WhatsApp or YouTube. Breaking rules could mean trouble.
For updates, keep an eye on the official CBSE site.