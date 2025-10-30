Next Article
CBSE releases Class 10, 12 board exam schedule: Check dates
India
CBSE just released the official dates for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams.
Both start on February 17, but while Class 10 wraps up by March 10, Class 12 goes on until April 9.
You can grab the full schedule from the CBSE website and start mapping out your prep.
Know your exam timings
Exam timings depend on your subject—some papers run from 10:30am to 12:30pm others go till 1:30pm.
Having this clear timetable means you can plan your study sessions smartly and avoid any nasty surprises.
Start planning your study timetable now
Double-checking your final datesheet now helps you spot any back-to-back exams or tricky gaps early on.
With this much notice, you can build a solid revision plan and (hopefully) dodge that last-minute panic.