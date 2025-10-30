CBSE releases Class 10, 12 board exam schedule: Check dates India Oct 30, 2025

CBSE just released the official dates for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Both start on February 17, but while Class 10 wraps up by March 10, Class 12 goes on until April 9.

You can grab the full schedule from the CBSE website and start mapping out your prep.