Mumbai man who kidnapped 17 children killed in police shootout 

The man who held 17 children hostage at an acting studio in Mumbai 's Powai area on Thursday has died after being injured in an exchange of gunfire with police. According to the police, Rohit Arya fired an air gun at the officers during a rescue effort, causing the officers to return fire. He was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds but died from his injuries.

Ongoing probe Police investigating the exact reasons behind Arya's actions It currently remains unknown why Arya took such a step. However, Jeevan Sonawane, Senior police inspector of the Powai police station, said the accused wanted to speak to former Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Vasant Kesarkar regarding some issue. "The person behind the hostage wanted to speak to former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar regarding some issues he had with the department," Jeevan Sonawane told Hindustan Times.

Video Video by kidnapper Before his death, he released a video, stating that he had made a plan and was holding some children hostage. "I have very simple demands, moral demands, ethical demands. I want to talk to some people, ask them questions, and if I have counter-questions...I want to ask them back," he said. "I'm not a terrorist, nor do I demand a lot of money." He warned that "the slightest wrong move" would force him to "set the place on fire."

Rescue efforts Children were safely rescued and handed over to their guardians Mumbai Fire Brigade Station officer Abhijit Sonawane said they received a call from the police around 3:00pm about the situation. "We cut open the grills with our hydraulic tools and made access for the police," Sonawane said. The children were safely rescued and handed over to their guardians after the operation. They had arrived at the studio after being invited for an alleged audition.

Who was Allegations made by Arya Arya worked at the RA Studio and also had a YouTube channel. He reportedly conducted auditions for days, drawing in families. According to NDTV, he earlier claimed that the education department owed him money for the PLC Sanitation Monitor Project, which was launched under the Chief Minister's My School, Beautiful School initiative. Arya stated the effort, which was part of his 2013 'Let's Change' campaign, aimed to turn pupils into "ambassadors of cleanliness."